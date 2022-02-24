Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Update: Neha Will Finally Accept Yash's Proposal

Every episode of Marathi television series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is turning out to be interesting. The chemistry of Yashwardhan Choudhari and Neha Kamat, the lead pair of the serial, is being appreciated by the viewers. In the past, it has been seen that Yash confessed his feelings for Neha but she had not reciprocated her love for him. In one of the most interesting twists, Jessica has entered as Yash’s girlfriend. Neha is feeling upset seeing Jessica and Yash together. Bringing Jessica to Yash’s life is actually a ploy by Yash and Sameer for making Neha jealous. This plan seems to be working as Neha will be soon confessing her love for Yash.

According to an Instagram post by a handle named Marathiserials_official, the February 26 episode will show Neha revealing her feelings for Yash.

A promo of this has been released recently where Sameer is happy seeing Neha arriving. Meanwhile, Neha gets infuriated on seeing Yash proposing Jessica. Neha reaches there and scolds Jessica. Yash tells Neha that why do she needs to interfere in his life. Teary eyed Neha at this point confesses her love for him. Yash is happy as Neha finally reciprocated.

Seeing the promo, the viewers are curious to know what will happen next. It is also to be seen that how will Yash’s grandparents react after knowing Neha’s story.

Yash was seen confessing his feelings to Neha in the Valentine’s Day episode. When they were taking a stroll in a park, few elderly men considered them as a couple and insisted on taking a photo with them.

Shreyas Talpade is playing the role of Yashwardhan (Yash) and Prarthana Behere enacts the character of Neha. Besides Shreyas and Prarthana, Mohan Joshi, Sankarshan Karhade, Sheetal Kshirsagar and Aanand Kale are also playing important roles in the serial. The show started on August 23 last year on Zee Marathi and since then has become quite popular.

