Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath's Pikuchu has Already Acted in Many Shows. All You Need to Know

Zee Marathi television series “Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath" has become extremely popular among viewers in a short period. In the romance drama, actors Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere are seen in the lead role. The series also features actors, including Sheetal Kshirsagar, Sankarshan Karhade, and Mohan Joshi.

The performance of the child artists in the show is also being appreciated by the viewers. The character of Pari Kamat played by child artist Myra Vaikul in the series has made a good name for itself.

Meanwhile, talking about another child artist Ved Ambre has been introduced in the show as Yash’s cousin Pikuchu. His character has been shown a little differently.

However, Ved has previously worked in several series like Gatha Navnathanchi, Swarajyajanani Jijamata, Sindhu, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Vithu Mauli, Tu Mazha Sangati, Lakshmi Sadayav Mangalam, Grahan, Khulta Kali Khulena, Lakshya, Savdhan India, Asmita, Special 5, Aapla Manoos.

At such a young age Ved has appeared in various Marathi serials. With his performance, Ved has become a familiar face in every Marathi household. Veda is probably the only child artist to have acted in so many television shows at such a young age. All this shows his hard work and his love for acting.

Veda is currently seen in the role of Pikuchu in the series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. At the moment, his role in the series is not so important, but it will be interesting to see how his character develops in the time to come.

Yash’s aunt is seen pulling all the tricks to get the property named to their child, and therefore it remains to be seen if Pichku will have the same style.

The storyline of the series revolves around a rich business tycoon, Yash, who seeks true love and when he falls in love with Neha, he faces trouble winning her over.

