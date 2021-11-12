Mazi Tuzi Reshimgathi Fame Myra Vaikul's Grandfather Dies, Mother Shares Emotional Post

The maternal grandfather of Myra Vaikul, the child artiste who plays the role of Pari in the Marathi show Tuzi Majhi Reshimgathi, has passed away, following which her mother Shweta Vaikul has written an emotional post on social media.

Sharing a photo of her late father, Shweta Vaikul posted, “Dad, I came to know this world because of you. You are the one who guided me through the twists and turns of life."

She further wrote: “I was very happy to see the way you adored Myra. Why didn’t you stay on to appreciate her more? What I am today is only because of you, my life has meaning only because of you, I don’t know how I will live without your guidance.

“With you gone, there is no one to pick up my calls and listen to my troubles. You always cared a lot about everyone and taught people to have a positive outlook towards life. We were always positive. We were happy and that’s what you taught us. No one can take your place.

“I take inspiration from you in every work I do, with every breath. I know you won’t come back, but I will always have you in my heart. Every quality of yours is in my Myra and I am very proud of it. You have never let us down. Every day, time, the moment I miss you … .Miss You Papa Forever.”

The photo shows Shweta and her father eating parathas at a dhaba, with the former having goggles on and smiling at the camera. People have offered their heartfelt condolences to her on the post, praying for her father’s soul to rest in peace.

