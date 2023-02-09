MC Stan Felt Like 'Misfit' in Bigg Boss 16, Says 'I Found Contestants Over-hyped'

The Bigg Boss 16 finale is all set to take place this weekend. The top five contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are trying to give their all to dazzle the audience and take home the prized trophy. Meanwhile, in the latest episode, we saw a press conference set up within the Bigg Boss house. The finalists were subjected to some challenging questions. During the media interaction, MC Stan was asked about his sudden game change in the show.

To this, MC Stan said, “I have gained confidence now to speak up. When I used to perform on stage at that time, I would just sing and hardly spoke but now I have gathered the confidence to speak. Initially, when I came on the show I found the contestants over-hyped, pehle din kuch zyaada he energy thi main bola kya chalu hai bro, I was scared. (there was too much energy among the contestants since day 1)."

He said that he was overwhelmed by how others would wake up in the morning and start dancing. He also found it hard to quarrel with people on simple issues. “I used to get shocked that why is nobody behaving normal and initially, I felt like a misfit here in Bigg Boss 16. I have seen a lot in my life, and I find this very immature," he said.

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam also had to deal with the criticism of the media during the press conference. While Shalin was called ‘Panoati’ (unlucky), Archana, on the other hand, was compared to Rakhi Sawant for her pranks.

The media questioned Shiv Thakare as to why he considers himself a common man even after being part of two popular reality TV shows. He said, “I agree I have done two reality shows but my dream is to act in films and shows in the future which these people have already done."

Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were questioned regarding their closeness and whether the former would give up his trophy for his friend. Shiv intuitively replied that he will give up his trophy and get brownie points on the show, but he is not ready to do that. He instead said if MC Stan wins, he will be happy, but he’ll be happier if he wins the show.

