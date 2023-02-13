Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood’s newlywed couple, hosted a grand wedding reception for their family and friends in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet. The power couple’s reception clashed with the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Turns out, not only fans but even celebrities were eager to know who lifted the trophy, including Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, who came along with his wife Natasha Dalal, was being photographed by the paparazzi outside the venue when he learned from them that MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. In a video posted by Flimygyan, Varun Dhawan asked the paps, “MC Stan jeet gaya?" He is seen appreciating MC Stan’s win and congratulating his fans after he was told about the results. He later posed with his wife before leaving the venue.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal arrived in style for Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception. Natasha looked stunning in a lavender-coloured lehenga. Her outfit was embellished with crystals and her choli had cape sleeves. She accessorised her look with a one-of-a-kind emerald and diamond neckpiece. Varun, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white tuxedo.

It was a star-studded reception for Sidharth and Kiara. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth’s debut co-star along with Varun, was also invited to the reception. Alia looked stunning in a blush-pink saree embellished with crystals. She accessorised with a sleeveless blouse. She was seen with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, while Ranbir Kapoor skipped the celebrations.

The wedding reception was held at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and others graced the reception ceremony.

While the celebrities enjoyed the reception, MC Stan lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy, beating his friend and fellow contestant Shiv Thakare. MC Stan joined host Salman Khan in celebrating. In his first Instagram post following the finale, MC Stan shared photos with Salman Khan. The prize money for the renowned rapper, who is very popular among the youth, was worth Rs 31.80 lakh.

