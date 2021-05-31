McDonald’s to Sell BTS’s Favourite Meal in India, Fans Demand 'Oreo McFlurry' for V

The popular South Korean pop band BTS is a sensation among youths. People across the globe not only go gaga over their music, but also their lifestyle. Now, the K-popfans are in for a treat as the 7-member band has recently collaborated with fast-food giant McDonald’s to come up with a limited-edition meal that is the global pop icon’s favourite. The BTS fans in India, too, have been waiting for the special meal to be sold at the outlets across the country. Looks like, the wait will finally be over soon.

Last week, Westlife Development — the fast-food chain'spartner for the region -announced that McDonald’s will start serving its BTS Meal in the outlets restaurants from next month. People can order across multiple channels including delivery, dine-in, takeout and on-the-go, in accordance with the government’s guidelines. While customers across North and East India can start ordering BTS Meals from Tuesday, those in West and South India can order from June 4 until July 4.

Deemed to be one-of-its-kind, the menu includes10-piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces. According to Westlife Development, the menu is inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea. Fans of the band, called ARmy, have also demanded V’s favourite item, the Oreo Mcflurry.

McDonald’s has planned to introduce the BTS Meal in 50 markets across the globe. Recently, in a promotional interview, BTS members revealed that they had fond memories associated with the fast-food chain and that is why they chose to work with them.

Moreover, the fast-food giant is also launching BTS X McDonald’s merchandise on the WeVerse shop app. WeVerse is a Korean mobile app that allows users to engage with music bands and artists. Fans can now get hoodies, purple bathrobes, socksand sandals from the app.

South Korean pop culture, including dramas as well as music, has been finding resonance among the Indian youth. Some of the BTS favourites are Dynamite, Boy with Luv and Life Goes On.

