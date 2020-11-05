Mckenzie Marsh Boards 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17

Los Angeles: Actor Mackenzie Marsh has joined the cast of long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” for its upcoming season 17. According to Deadline, Marsh, known for appearing in shows such as “Will & Grace” and “Charmed”, will have a recurring role in the ABC series.

The actor will essay the role of Val Ashton. She’s intelligent, has a fun-loving sense of humour and works in publishing but is extremely lonely. Created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, “Grey’s Anatomy” features Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt.

Krista Vernoff showruns the series and also serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis.