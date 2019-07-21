MCU Phase 4 Films Unveiled, Priyanka Chopra Draws Criticism After Pics of Her Smoking Go Viral

Marvel unveiled its bumper slate of new superhero movies Saturday, wheeling out a who's who of Hollywood stars and prompting a collective meltdown at Comic-Con as it ended frenzied speculation over the most lucrative franchise in film history.

In another news, actress Priyanka Chopra, who opened up about suffering from asthma last year, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family. Now, netizens are criticising the actress for being "hypocrite" and "fake". Fans also dug out an old tweet from 2010 in which Priyanka wrote, "Smoking is awful!!! Yuck!!!"

Also, Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula was inconsolable on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 when wife Yuvika Chaudhary told Salman Khan, also the producer of the celeb dance reality show, about his younger brother's death in Canada.

Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will include 10 movies and Disney + series when it launches next year. The announcement regarding the same was made at the San Diego Comic Con International gathering in California on Saturday.

Last year, Priyanka had joined hands with a brand for an ad campaign to shed light on the truth about asthma and spread awareness and promote active medical assistance against the chronic disease. The actress also revealed that she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 5, but that did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career. However, pictures of her smoking on a yacht with Nick Jonas invited severe criticism from fans.

Typewriter is a Netflix Original horror series produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. All episodes are available for streaming now. Read our review of the limited series here.

Actor Karan Patel, who plays the lead role of Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has confirmed his exit from the popular TV show. The actor has been a part of the family drama since 2013 and is now looking forward to growing beyond the show to take on new work commitments.

Prince Narula’s brother, Rupesh, died after he drowned in a beach in Toronto. At the mention his late brother's demise, Nach Baliye 9 participant got emotional and could not hold back his tears.

