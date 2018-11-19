English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Md Asif to Make Telugu Debut with RX100 Fame Kartikeya Gummakonda
Actor Md Asif has bagged a pivotal role in Kalaippuli S Thanu’s Hippi opposite RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda.
Md Asif with Kalaipuli S Thanu, Kartikeya and Krishna.
Actor Md Asif is all set to enthrall Telugu audience with his powerful stunts as he has bagged a pivotal role in Kalaippuli S Thanu’s Hippi opposite RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda.
The movie also stars Brahmaji, Digangana Suryavanshi and JD Chakravarthy in crucial roles.
The actor had shot the first leg of the sequence at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad last week. Speaking exclusively to News18.com, Asif said, “I am very happy to make my Telugu debut, I am glad that I am making my debut in Thanu sir’s film. This is my second film with Thanu sir, previous one was Thuppaki starring Vijay which was a blockbuster.”
“I had many Telugu scripts but this one really fascinated me and I grabbed the opportunity. The movie stars Kartikeya, who has already created buzz online with his film RX100. We had shot some never seen action sequences. We’ve worked very hard for the film and the action scenes were at some altogether different level.”
“I am glad that my work was appreciated by the action masters and directors and was not requested to do more shots and makers find the scenes up to the mark. Telugu cinema is known for its larger than life action sequences.”
The film will be shot extensively in Sri Lanka after a brief schedule in Hyderabad, announced the makers.
Actor Asif had worked with Kollywood bigwigs like Vijay and Vikram, in Thuppaki and Dhruva Natchathiram respectively. He himself is a professionally trained martial artist and has inspired many youths to take up Martial Arts and Kick Boxing.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
