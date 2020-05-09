MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Me Vs Me': Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of His Life In Quarantine

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

In the clip, we see Tiger on a remote highway using a football as a prop for his performance. He turns around and swings his legs in the air.

Share this:

Tiger Shroff’s social media feed is always buzzing with all things action and fitness. The Heropanti actor posted another crazy sequence to his timeline on Saturday.

In the clip, we see Tiger on a remote highway using a football as a prop for his performance. He turns around and swings his legs in the air, and then kicks the ball and flings it at the skies till it becomes invisible.

“This is what my quarantine looks like...#mevsme #isolation,” the actor wrote in the caption.








View this post on Instagram


This is what my quarantine looks like...#mevsme #isolation


A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on


On his Instagram stories, the Student of the Year 2 actor treated his Instafam with footage from one of his dance rehearsals. We see Tiger practising for the song Dus Bahane 2.0 from his last release Baaghi 3.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dus Bahane 2.0 😀😀❤Baaghi 3 We Love Only ❤😘@tigerjackieshroff @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji @dishapatani @ananyapanday @wardakhannadiadwala @mfn_mma @mmamatrixgym @flyzonefitness_ @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @prowlactive @onitsukatigerindia @prowlactive @tarasutaria__ @apnabhidu @kishushroff @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @machindrashirsath @ishagoraksha @rahulkothavale @rahuldid @rinzingd @shariquealy @nadeemakhtarparkour88 @shifuji_jaihind @nidhhiagerwal Follow for more updates of Tiger Shroff:- @tigershroff_holic_rajesh Credit:- @tigershroff_holic_rajesh #Repost #tigershroff #dishapatani #apnabhidu #hrithikroshan #bollywood #follow4follow #annualday #tigershroffholicrajesh #love #followback #instagramers #envywear #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #baaghi3 #rambo A post shared by Team Tiger J&K [Rajesh] (@tigershroff_holic_rajesh) on

Known for high-octane action sequences in his movies, Tiger often posts BTS clips of his stunts and training. Sharing a snippet from an on-set workshop, he wrote, “Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of Bangkok #baaghi1 (sic.)”







View this post on Instagram


Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok❤️#baaghi1


A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on


During the recently held I for India at-home concert on Facebook, Tiger sang a song. He crooned the track Theher Ja from the 2018 film October. He captioned his rendition as,“Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights… Covid Concert for our Covid warriors#IforIndia#SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja(sic.)”

The lead actor of the movie October, Varun Dhawan replied, “I bet tony can’t do this (sic.)”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading