'Me Vs Me': Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of His Life In Quarantine

Tiger Shroff’s social media feed is always buzzing with all things action and fitness. The Heropanti actor posted another crazy sequence to his timeline on Saturday.

In the clip, we see Tiger on a remote highway using a football as a prop for his performance. He turns around and swings his legs in the air, and then kicks the ball and flings it at the skies till it becomes invisible.

“This is what my quarantine looks like...#mevsme #isolation,” the actor wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram stories, the Student of the Year 2 actor treated his Instafam with footage from one of his dance rehearsals. We see Tiger practising for the song Dus Bahane 2.0 from his last release Baaghi 3.

Known for high-octane action sequences in his movies, Tiger often posts BTS clips of his stunts and training. Sharing a snippet from an on-set workshop, he wrote, “Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of Bangkok #baaghi1 (sic.)”





Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok❤️#baaghi1

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 6, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

During the recently held I for India at-home concert on Facebook, Tiger sang a song. He crooned the track Theher Ja from the 2018 film October. He captioned his rendition as,“Trieeddd to singg one of my fav songs from one of my fav films. About last nights… Covid Concert for our Covid warriors#IforIndia#SocialForGood @armaanmalik @varundvn #theherja(sic.)”

The lead actor of the movie October, Varun Dhawan replied, “I bet tony can’t do this (sic.)”

