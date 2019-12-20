Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Mother's Reaction to Reports of Him Dating Actresses

So much has been written about Kartik Aaryan's love life recently that even the Bollywood actor has started joking about it. While talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Women Want, the actor maintained the ambiguity around his relationships and rather had a humorous response when asked who he was dating.

According to a report, when he was asked to burst the bubble on who he was dating, really, he said, "Main khud bhi abhi nahi jaanta ki main kya kar raha hoon life mein. Basically, main coffee pe jaata hoon, jaise aam taur pe log jaate hai. Toh har coffee pe media ke hisaab se change ho jaata hai… Coffee ki jagah meri girlfriend change ho jaati hai. (I also don’t know what I am doing. Basically, I go on coffee dates, like people normally do. According to the media, with every coffee date, my girlfriend changes).”

Kartik further joked how his love life is so frequently talked about in the media that even he can't follow up the pace. Her mother remains clueless about it all too as she tells him, "Beta, tu usko date kar raha hai.’ I also don’t know ki yeh ho kya raha hai aur aisa kyun likha jaa raha hai. (Sometimes, my mother reads about my link-ups and tells me who I am to be dating. I also don’t know what is happening and why these things are being written),” he said.

Kartik made a successful Bollywood debut with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Having starred in around a dozen films, the actor has recently had a realization about the relationship scenario in the showbiz. He said, "When I used to see other celebs from afar, I used to feel that it will be really easy for them to date." But he has realized it's even more tougher since one does not know the reality behind it and if the person if loving them for the person they are or the success and 'status' they possess.

