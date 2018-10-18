English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Media Shouldn't Run One-sided #MeToo Stories: CINTAA's Sushant Singh
Actor and general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA), Sushant Singh, welcomed the MeToo movement as it encouraged the survivors to voice their agony.
File photo of general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) Sushant Singh.
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor and general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has appealed to the media not to run one-sided #MeToo stories as several "fake stories" are being highlighted through the social media.
Sushant Singh was interacting with the media at a press conference organised here by CINTAA on Wednesday to put forth their perspective about the ongoing #MeToo campaign.
Sushant Singh said: "I think film industry has been singled out. But if you see, the problem persists in other sectors as well -- whether it's corporate or politics. 'You have to please your boss' -- this line has been used so many times in films as well. So yes, we do know this problem exists in our industry but we have been ignorant about it..."
He welcomed the #MeToo movement as it encouraged the survivors to voice their agony.
Appealing to the media not to get swayed by one-sided #MeToo stories, he said: "I think the flag-bearers of this movement have to be very careful, because some quarters are trying to hijack the campaign and they are trying to label sane voices as the guilty to discredit them. If flag-bearers will get discredited, the movement will die a natural death.
"People are posting fake stories on social media, which can easily get discredited... This can lead to even real survivors being discredited and then everyone will be looked upon suspiciously and the real culprits will automatically get clean chit. I, therefore, appeal to the media that they shouldn't run one-sided stories and should also approach the opposite side to hear their version."
Sushant Singh also said that CINTAA will try to address sexual harassment cases with Producers Guild of India.
"We will try to address these issues with producer's body (Producers Guild of India) because at the end of the day, producers are the employers."
CINTAA is cooperating with investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases, the actor said. "We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail."
Sushant Singh announced that CINTAA will form a sub-committee to look into sexual harassment cases.
"We will form a sub-committee, apart from a committee which will look into sexual harassment cases, which will generate awareness people on sexual harassment. Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane, Amol Gupte, Swara Bhasker, journalists, lawyers and psychologists will be part of the sexual harassment complaints committee," he added.
The CINTAA general secretary was accompanied by Vikram Gokhale (President) and Amit Behl (Senior Joint Secretary) at the press conference.
Sushant Singh was interacting with the media at a press conference organised here by CINTAA on Wednesday to put forth their perspective about the ongoing #MeToo campaign.
Sushant Singh said: "I think film industry has been singled out. But if you see, the problem persists in other sectors as well -- whether it's corporate or politics. 'You have to please your boss' -- this line has been used so many times in films as well. So yes, we do know this problem exists in our industry but we have been ignorant about it..."
He welcomed the #MeToo movement as it encouraged the survivors to voice their agony.
Appealing to the media not to get swayed by one-sided #MeToo stories, he said: "I think the flag-bearers of this movement have to be very careful, because some quarters are trying to hijack the campaign and they are trying to label sane voices as the guilty to discredit them. If flag-bearers will get discredited, the movement will die a natural death.
"People are posting fake stories on social media, which can easily get discredited... This can lead to even real survivors being discredited and then everyone will be looked upon suspiciously and the real culprits will automatically get clean chit. I, therefore, appeal to the media that they shouldn't run one-sided stories and should also approach the opposite side to hear their version."
Sushant Singh also said that CINTAA will try to address sexual harassment cases with Producers Guild of India.
"We will try to address these issues with producer's body (Producers Guild of India) because at the end of the day, producers are the employers."
CINTAA is cooperating with investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases, the actor said. "We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail."
Sushant Singh announced that CINTAA will form a sub-committee to look into sexual harassment cases.
"We will form a sub-committee, apart from a committee which will look into sexual harassment cases, which will generate awareness people on sexual harassment. Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane, Amol Gupte, Swara Bhasker, journalists, lawyers and psychologists will be part of the sexual harassment complaints committee," he added.
The CINTAA general secretary was accompanied by Vikram Gokhale (President) and Amit Behl (Senior Joint Secretary) at the press conference.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Avengers 4: Thor and Captain America's Revamped Look Leaked
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...