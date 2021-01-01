Medical Humour Drama 'Starting Troubles' To Premiere On January 15 On BuddyBits

Mumbai: “Starting Troubles”, a medical humour drama based on Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi’s autobiography Inventing Medical Devices, is set to premiere on digital media platform BuddyBits on January 15. The six-episode series features Chaturvedi as himself in the lead role along with veteran actors Renuka Shahane, Parikshit Sahni, Kurush Deboo, Rajesh PI, Anushka Nair, Jui Pawar and Bharat Chawla.

Watching one's own story manifest on screen is a dream come true for every story-teller. This show is very close to my heart; I have lived through all those terrible yet funny events. "I can confidently say that this show is going to be a delight for the audiences and will keep them hooked to their seats throughout the course of the show," Chaturvedi said in a statement. "Starting Troubles" is produced by Dr.Gunda Srinivas, Parameshwarans, Peeru Kaushik under the banner of HiiiH Innovations Pvt Ltd.