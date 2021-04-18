Medicines are Unavailable and Sold at Triple the Price: Covid-19 Positive Sachin Sharma

TV actor Sachin Sharma, who is currently home quarantined along with his family in Delhi, said that a lot of medicines prescribed are unavailable in the market.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the actor said, “The Covid tests are taking 48 to 72 hours and in some testing labs even more. A lot of medicines prescribed are unavailable in the market. Worst they are being sold in the black market for triple the price, so one has to be careful. Managing home-made food and being optimistic, during this time is the toughest task."

The actor further said, “My parents are the only one eligible for vaccine and sadly their vaccination was scheduled on April 12, one day after they got the virus and hence they could not take it."

The actor moved to Delhi to stay with his parents and two sisters during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the actor has been parts of TV shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tu Aashiqui, CID and Crime Alert.

