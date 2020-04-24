Mediocrity will Work on TV Because of Paucity of Time, Says Actor Aham Sharma

Actor Aham Sharma, who has been a popular face on television for a decade now with his roles in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Aasman Se Aage, Mahabharat, Brahmarakshas and many more, says that we are losing television intellectuals to web shows and movies.

The actor said, "Mediocrity will work on TV because we don't have much time. TV doesn't give time to work on your character, to do research or shape your character, even content and execution is compromised because there is no time do it perfectly."

"In films you can't be mediocre. You have enough time to prepare, writers are also clear in their head. It gives you more time to create and you are able to give your best. Therefore we are losing TV intellectuals to web shows and movies and TV content keeps going down," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Aham is strictly following the rules and is staying indoors.

"I am spending most of my time with my family. I have been catching up on a few books related to craft and fiction, documentaries as they keep me positive," he said.

He has urged everyone to stay home and avoid stepping out even for jogging, "You can do spot jogging, skipping, push-ups, suryanamaskar, stretching all these at home. If you want to stay fit you will find a way no matter where you are."

"I feel restricted, can't go out and meet my friends and extended family. In such a situation you would like to be there for them. But you can't do it," he concluded.

