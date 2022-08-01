Meena Kumari Birth Anniversary: A Playlist of The Legendary Actress' Hit Tracks

MEENA KUMARI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Born as Mahajabeen Bano on August 1, 1933, legendary actress Meena Kumari started off her film career as a child artist in 1939 release Leather Face, also known as Farzand-e-Watan. Baby Meena went on to work in several films as child artist before featuring in Bachchon Ka Khel in 1946 with the screen name Meena Kumari, after which there was no looking back. She went to deliver stellar performances in films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra, Parineeta and earned herself the reputation of ‘tragedy queen’.

She won four Filmfare Awards for best actress. Apart from being a capable actress, Meena was also a good singer and poet. While she left the world at the young age of 38 in 1972, Bollywood fans still remember and celebrate her work. As we remember the legendary actress on her 88th birth anniversary, we list some of her most iconic and popular songs:

Mujhe Pyar Ki Zindagi Denewale

Featuring the onscreen pair, Meena and Rajendra Kumar, the film Pyaar Ka Saagar’s Mujhe Pyar Ki Zindagi Denewale was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

Mausam Hai Aashiqana

Another song from Meena Kumar’s Pakheezah that finds its mention here is Mausam Hai Aashiqana. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice in this Ghulam Mohammad composition immortalized the song.

Inhi Logon Ne

One of the most iconic Bollywood songs ever, Pakeezah’s Inhi Logon Ne was picturized on Meena. Composed by Ghulam Mohammad and sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the song is still very popular among Bollywood classic’s fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXm6s-Y2ET4

Ajeeb Dastan Hain Ye

Another superhit song by the duo of Lata and Meena was Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from the 1960 release Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. Directed by Kishore Sahu, the film starred RajKumar as the male lead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AU-hut9lGQ4

Piya Aiso Jiya Mein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tUn8NNFKXQs

Piya Aiso Jiya Mein from the iconic film Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) was tuned by music composer Hemant Kumar and singer Geeta Dutt lend her voice.

