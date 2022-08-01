Meena Kumari Birth Anniversary: Little-known Facts About Tragedy Queen

It’s the beauty queen, Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary. The diva was referred to as the Tragedy Queen in the movie business and suffered a lot till the end of her life. She continued to be a top actress and dominated the Bollywood industry for around two decades. But during this phase, she never stopped fighting her loneliness. The love and fame that she achieved in Hindi cinema are untouchable even today.

Well, don’t be surprised when we say she was known as the tragedy queen, we will tell you why! Her father, Ali Baks, was a well-known Parsi theatre artist, and her mother was a famous theatre artist and dancer, who belonged to the family of Rabindranath Tagore. As soon as she was born, her father left her in a Muslim orphanage out of fear of running out of money and the burden of having two daughters already.

Surprisingly, the diva was known by various names. Yes, you read it right. When Meena was born, her parents named her Mahjabin.



Later, when she entered her acting career she was just four and she was called Baby Meena in the film Leatherface made under the banner of Prakash Pictures. Although she didn’t want to work in films and wanted to study just like other kids and always cried while going on a shoot but no one heard.

After this, Meena worked as an actress in Bachchon Ka Khel. She was named Meena Kumari in this film. Apart from acting in films, she was also very fond of Shero-Shayari and people called her Naaz. Meena’s husband Kamal Amrohi used to call her Manju.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here