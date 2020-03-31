Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: 5 Memorable Songs of the Charismatic Actress

On this day in 1972, legendary actress Mahjabeen Bano, better known as Meena Kumari, breathed her last. Meena Kumari was not only an actress par excellence but also a singer and poet. Popularly known as The Tragedy Queen, the actress delivered power-packed performances in movies like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Mere Apne, Aarti, Baiju Bawra and Parineeta.

She received four Filmfare Awards for best actress. India Post issued a 500 paise postal stamp in her honour in 2011.

As the country remembers Meena Kumari on her 48th death anniversary, here are five iconic songs, which will make you miss her more.

Inhi Logon Ne

This popular song from Pakeezah (1972) was crooned by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Composed by Ghulam Mohammad, Inhi Logon Ne song stars Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Veena.

Piya Aiso Jiya Mein

The lovely song from Sahib Bibi aur Ghulam (1962) was composed by Hemant Kumar. Geeta Dutt gave her voice to this song. The song became popular soon after its release.

Mausam Hai Aashiqana

The music of this romantic mumber was given by Ghulam Mohammad. This beautiful track is from Pakeezah and the voice of Lata Mangeshkar has immortalised this song.

Duniya Kare Sawal

Duniya Kare Sawal from Bahu Begum (1967) has always been loved by music lovers. The song was composed by Roshan and crooned by Lata Mangeshkar.

Mujhe Pyar Ki Zindagi Denewale

This song from Pyaar Ka Saagar (1961) was sung by Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and composed by Ravi. The number features Rajendra Kumar and Meena Kumari.

