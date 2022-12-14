Meenakshi Chaudhary Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Sultry Poses; Check Pics

Meenakshi Chaudhary, the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018, has now become a renowned name in the Telugu film industry. In 2021, the actress made her debut with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Recently, the actress dropped a series of images on her Instagram, which went viral in just a couple of hours.

The actress-model often posts pictures on her social media platforms. Besides her acting prowess, she is also known for impressing her fans with her on-fleek sartorial choices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshii Chaudhary (@meenakshichaudhary006)

Meenakshi captioned her post, “Current mind space”. Her Instagram post unveils her sensual self. In the photos, the 26-year-old actress is seen rocking a strappy black top, which she teamed up with blue denim jeans. The actress poses on the sofa and flaunts her back in style. She wore minimal makeup and tied her curly hair in a messy bun. This time too, the actress raised the style quotient and looked phenomenal in her western wear outfit.

Several fans rushed to the comment section to shower the actress with love and affection. One social media user commented, “You look exactly like Monica from the money heist.” Another fan commented, “Looking like a Hollywood actress Meenakshi, wishing you more success ahead cutieee”. One user also wrote, “This is unbelievable, how can one look stunning in every look”.

Meenakshi was last seen in Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial HIT 2. The film was released in theatres on December 2 and became a commercial success at the box office. HIT 2 stars Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Komalee Prasad in the lead roles.

Now the actress is all set to hit the silver screen with her upcoming movie Hatya. Besides this, she will also appear in the film Kolai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here