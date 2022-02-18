Meenakshi Rathod Pens Heartwarming Note For Husband on 4th Anniversary

Marathi serial ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’ is extremely popular. In fact, as per this week’s TRP chart, the show is currently in the third slot with 6.2 rating. Seems like it is not the only good news for ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’ fans. Meenakshi Rathod is celebrating her 4th wedding anniversary today. And, she has written a note dedicated to her husband, actor Kailash Waghmare Hade on Instagram. Calling her husband eloquent and delicate-minded, Meenakshi said, “I love to see the many facets of your smooth mind unfold. I want to keep travelling with you till the end." Fans of the actress have made a bee-line to the comment space to extend their greeting on the occasion. Meenakshi met Kailash in college when she was into theatre, and the two started dating.

Meenakshi Rathod is essaying the role of Devaki, who is a villain with a comedic touch, in the show ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta’. Meenakshi’s career started from school, where she had participated in numerous extra-curricular activities. Her father had encouraged her to participate in dance performances and theatrical events. While in college, she had also regularly participated in a large number of youth festivals. Her journey as an actress had started from the time when she flew down to Mumbai. After a lot of struggle, she got the role of Savitribai in the famous play ‘Shivaji Underground in Bhimnagar Mohalla’. It was during this play that she learnt the nitty-gritties of acting. After that, there was no looking back for her. She went on to perform in about seven hundred and fifty plays over the course of five years. From there, her career took off. She also acted in a short film ‘Khisa’ which had won a National Award.

