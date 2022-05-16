Meenakshi Rathod Shares First Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl; Fans, Colleagues Shower Love

Marathi actor Meenakshi Rathod, who became a household name with the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, and her husband Kailash Waghmare welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. Now for the first time, the actor has shared a glimpse of her little one.

In a collaborative post with her husband, Meenakshi shared an image of the baby girl. The child’s face was not revealed as it was hidden behind the little one’s tiny hands. While sharing the images, Meenakshi penned a sweet little note for her baby girl. The caption, which was written in Marathi, roughly translates to, “How warmly everyone welcomed me! Of course, this world should be so loving! Thank you.”

Check out the post:

View this post on Instagram

Meenakshi and Kailash’s friends from the industry showered the baby girl with tons of love and blessings. Fans also congratulated the couple for embracing parenthood.

Earlier, Meenakshi had shared the picture of the baby’s footprints to share the good news with everyone.

View this post on Instagram

While fans are wanting more glimpses of the baby girl, they are not yet over with Meenakshi’s stunning maternity pictures. In a series of posts, Meenakshi looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted her baby bump.

Earlier, Meenakshi worked until the ninth month of her pregnancy. When the actor’s delivery date came closer, she finally took a break from the shooting schedule of her TV show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.

For the unversed, Meenakshi played the role of Devki in the daily soap. Her character had grey shades, and she starred opposite Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu. As the actor, following her pregnancy, took a break from the show, it was Bhakti Ratnaparkhi who replaced her.

