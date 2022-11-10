Meenakshi Rathod Shares Glimpses From Her Baby’s Annaprashan Ceremony, See Pics

Actress Meenakshi Rathor was blessed with a baby girl earlier this year in May. From the day she entered motherhood, Meenakshi has shared various baby snaps with her fans. Now the baby girl has stepped into her sixth month and the actress has arranged the Annaprashan ceremony for her in the house. Recently Meenakshi shared some glimpses from the ceremony, which is going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Meenakshi is seen with her husband, actor Kailash Waghmare. The couple is holding the baby in their arms as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photos on the Instagram handle, the actress wrote: “ Yum yum in her tum. Yara’s Annaprashan Ceremony.”

Seeing the adorable post, everyone — from celebs to fans — showered good wishes for the baby. The comment section was flooded with red heart emojis.



On the work front, Meenakshi came into the limelight after appearing in the TV show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. Her role Devki was loved by the viewers and created a huge fan base. In the daily soap, she starred alongside actors Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu. Later on, during her pregnancy, Meenakshi took a break from her work. She was replaced by Bhakti Ratnaparkhi.

Apart from this, Meenakshi has also worked in plays. Over the years she has performed in nearly seven hundred and fifty plays. Moreover, she has also acted in a short film named Khisa, which won a National Award.

