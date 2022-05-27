Meenakshi Rathod Shares Heartwarming Video of Kailash Waghmare Cradling Their Baby Girl

Meenakshi Rathod and Kailash Waghmare are one of the most prominent couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Meenakshi has an impressive social media presence and she regularly shares loved-up pictures of herself and Kailash. Recently, the couple was blessed with a baby girl and Meenakshi shared a heart-warming video of Kailash and the newborn on her Instagram. In the video, Kailash can be seen adorably cradling his baby girl. Meenakshi has captioned the post as, “Suggest baby girl Name”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Rathod (@minaxirathod17__original)

Meenakshi’s Instagram post has gone viral with over 12,000 likes. The sheer happiness of becoming a father can be seen on Kailash’s face and fans have showered their love in the comment section of the post.

Since announcing her pregnancy in April, Meenakshi has shared several stunning pictures of herself. Meenakshi left her fans star-struck when she shared this picture from her maternity shoot. She has captioned the post, “The gorgeous….mom to be”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pricelessmoments by Soumya H.P (@pricelessmomentsphoto)



Meenakshi stunned her fans with another Instagram post in which she can be seen in a gorgeous saree. She has captioned the post, “Enjoying the best journey of my life (please bear some pics for a few more days)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Rathod (@minaxirathod17__original)



Meenakshi has become a household name with the hit Marathi serial, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. She has essayed the role of Devki in the show with great finesse.

Kailash Waghmare, on the other hand, featured in several Marathi films. Kailash made his debut on the silver screen with Manatlya Unhat: In the Sunshine of the Mind and went on to star in films like Half Ticket, Bhikari and Dry Day.

Kailash is also featured in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.