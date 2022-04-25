Meenakshi Rathore's Super Impressive Maternity Photoshoot is Winning Hearts. Check Here

Actor Meenakshi Rathore has been in news for the last few days due to her pregnancy. She recently did a bold maternity photoshoot and uploaded the pictures on Instagram. The post is now gaining everyone’s attention all over social media.

In the pictures, Meenakshi is wearing a black off-shoulder ruffle sleeves top with a flowy long skirt. She has minimal makeup and left her hair open in soft curls, which complimented her outfit. She is seen posing in photographs.

The actor has uploaded pictures in black and white filters. She writes “Your body is not ruined, you are a tigress who has earned her stripes.” She also tagged her husband Kailash Leela Waghmare in the post. Soon after the pictures were shared, comments started pouring in. One of her fans wrote, “Oh my god full of fire.” Another said, “Outstanding”.

“These are powerful portraits,” said another Insta user and others followed the trend. The post received 14k likes.

Meenakshi has always surprised her fans with her pictures. Two days ago, she shared another picture of her maternity shoot. In this photo, she is wearing a mint-coloured puffy-sleeved dress where her baby bump is perfectly visible. Her make-up was on point and she looked stunning in the picture. Along with the photo, she wrote, “The gorgeous mom to be”. Her fans loved the photo and it received 2k likes on Instagram.

Meenakshi is quite active on social media and has 62.2 k followers on Instagram.

Meenakshi has earned her fame and increased her fan base through the TV series Balumamachya Navan Changbhala. This was a Marathi TV series aired on Colors Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.