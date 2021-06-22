Meenakshi Seshadri Wants To Make A Comeback In Bollywood

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri, who is known for her roles in films like Toofan, Aandhi, Painter Babu, Damini, is eyeing to make a return in Bollywood. The actress, in 1995, left the showbiz world and moved to the US after her marriage. Now, after a gap of nearly three decades, Meenakshi is looking for a good script to announce her arrival.

In an interview with ETimes, Meenakshi opened up on what she’s been up to all these years. The actress quit the film industry 26 years ago and since then she has been living with her husband and two children in Dallas. Meenakshi added that just like any other family she remained busy with household chores.

When asked if she wants to emulate the long-lasting careers of her contemporaries, Madhuri Dixit and Shabana Azmi, Meenakshi said that she isn’t aware of what they’ve been up to. The actress added that she needs to start as a “newcomer” now.

“ I am starting after a long gap-a sabbatical of 27 years. It will be interesting to see what kind of roles I’ll be offered and what I will accept. I think current filmmakers will want to know what I am like nowadays, what my artistic expression is, before anybody decides to write a script for me,” she was quoted as saying.

Meenakshi also shared her experiences in the industry at a time when commercial cinema barely gave actresses meaty roles. Though she is proud of her performance in movies like Swati and Damini, the actress said, “they were not enough to propel her career forward”.

The yesteryear actress also spoke about the title of ‘ice maiden’ given to her by the press. She revealed that this title was given when she fell ill during an outdoor shoot due to the weather in Ooty. Later, this title was used as she did not have any “link-ups, boyfriends or affairs.”

On her plans of returning to B-Town, Meenakshi said she was given offers in the last couple of years but the plans did not work out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress added that she is open to experimenting with digital platforms as well if it suits her personality.

