Meenakshii Chaudhary Roped In To Play The Female Lead In Tillu Square: Report

Meenakshii Chaudhary is one of the most bankable actresses among the young troupe of South film industry. The diva has proved her acting prowess in her recent film HIT 2, and received adulation from critics. A recent update on Meenakshii’s career has surfaced on social media, which will surely make her fans ecstatic. Reports suggest that she has lapped up to play the female lead in the movie Tillu Square. For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to the crime comedy flick DJ Tillu.

No official confirmation has been given on this yet. The actress has also not revealed any details related to this project on social media. Her fans might be happy if these turn out to be true. But these reports surely disappointed the fans of actress Anupama Parameswaran, who was initially roped in to play the female lead. Rumours are rife that Anupama walked out of the film after having a heated argument with Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Tillu Square’s male lead. Fans were left shocked with this development, as Siddhu himself had announced the name of Anupama with much fanfare.

Before Anupama, the makers were also contemplating casting Sreelela and Madonna Sebastian. But then they said, according to them, Anupama was the best suited for this character. Besides this, Vimal Krishna — who directed the first instalment — also dropped out of the project. Now Mallik Ram is helming Tillu Square.

Mallik might go on to release a revised second glimpse of Tillu Square, because in the first title reveal — Anupama’s name was mentioned as the female lead. Now with the actress’ ouster, makers have to update the audience about the actress who will be cast opposite Siddhu. As of now, the title reveal of DJ Tillu’s second part received appreciation from the viewers. They have lauded Sidhu’s ability to get into the skin of his character.

As of now, Tillu Square is expected to hit the cinema halls by February 14 next year.

