Meera Chopra on Comparisons With Priyanka; Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh Wish Samantha on Birthday

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has shared in an interview that her relationship with the international star hasn’t helped her journey in the film industry.

Meera has predominantly worked in South Indian movies. She made her Tamil films debut in 2005 with Anbe Aaruyire and ventured into the Telugu film industry in 2006 with Bangaram.

Samantha Akkineni has two other Telugu film stars celebrate her birthday in advance by sharing her Common Display Picture (CDP). As Samantha turns 34 today, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh shared a fan art which shows the Super Deluxe actress as a towering personality. She is seen wearing a blue sweater and jeans with hoop earrings and a short hairdo.

While sharing the CDP, Tamannaah wrote, “Super happy to present to you the CDP for Samantha’s birthday. @Samanthaprabhu2, you are a beautiful person inside out an actor par excellence. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday #HBDSamanthaAkkineni."

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s debut film Gangster, co-starring Emraan Hashmi clocked 15 years today. On the occasion, the actress took to Twitter and compared her ‘biggest success’ story with that of Shah Rukh Khan’s.

Kangana tweeted, “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP."

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is quite regular on her Instagram handle where she shares a glimpse of her New York life as she pursues her higher studies in the American mega city. However, the 20-year-old makes sure that she showers her friends with love on their birthdays.On Tuesday, Suhana posted a picture on her social media handle wishing her friend Manavi Gaur on her birthday.

The photograph shared by the star-kid also gave fans a glimpse of Manavi’s boyfriend Arjun Chhiba, who happens to be Suhana’s cousin.

Allu Arjun has tested positive for coronavirus. The Telugu actor informed his fans on social media as he wrote, “I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry about me as I am doing fine."

Allu Arjun’s next release is Pushpa which is slated for August 13 release.

