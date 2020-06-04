Meera Deosthale-starrer TV Show 'Vidya' Has a 'Covid-19 Death'

Vidya, starring Meera Deosthale, is the latest TV show to be terminated during the ongoing lockdown.

The social drama had premiered in September 2019 on Colors TV, and will be discontinued once the lockdown is lifted.

"Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminated with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M," the show's producer Mahesh Pandey wrote on Instagram.

"Vidya's story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realised, Vidya was affected by Corona. It's a COVID-19 death," Pandey said.

Despite "her premature demise", the producer said the show's journey of 163 episodes was beautiful.

"Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions," he said.

The emotional producer thanked the team in the lengthy note.

He concluded on a hopeful note. "THIS IS NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon! Jai Durga Maiyaan. Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa," he wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more