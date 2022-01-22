Meera Jasmine Breaks Internet with her Magnificent Dance Moves

After staying away from the limelight for over a decade, actress Meera Jasmine had hinted at her comeback by opening an Instagram account just days ago. And now, in a recent post on her Instagram page, Meera appeared quite exuberant for her second innings in the film industry.

While posting a minute-long video of her dancing, Meera expressed gratitude towards her fans. Meera wrote that she was humbled as her fans gave her time and that it was the most thoughtful gift for her. “Absolute gratitude and infinite love. Here is to this beautiful journey ahead. Love, MJ,” she added.

In the video, a jubilant Meera could be seen dancing in a room as music played in the background. Showcasing her flawless beauty, Meera kept grooving on the beats while wearing a black long coat over an elegant brown dress. Flowing with the music, Meera then even ditches her long coat and keeps dancing around the spacious room. In the end, Meera could be seen treating her fans with some adorable flying kisses.

The post soon went viral and garnered more than 3.5 lakh views on Instagram within days of being posted. People in the comment section were left awe-struck by the sheer elegance of the actress and showered her with heart emoticons. Some fans were excitedly looking forward to seeing the actress again on screen as one user wrote “Come back Mollywood most talented actress Meera Jasmine.” Whereas another user was left baffled by Meera’s beauty and asked “Just a doubt, are you aging in reverse?” while another user wrote “You look the same as before, no change.”

Earlier, the actress had shared her first-ever Instagram post on January 19, 2022. Through the post, Meera had teased her fans with a still from her upcoming Malayalam movie Makal which is directed by Sathiyan Anthikad.

Meera will be seen playing the lead role of Juliet in the movie and will star alongside Jayaram.

