Meera Jasmine Sets Internet On Fire With Her Latest Photos

Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine has set the internet on fire by sharing glimpses from her sizzling photoshoot on Instagram. The actress has posted many vibrant images where she is looking pretty. The photoshoot is being considered her ticket to the film industry.

In one of her images which goes by the caption ‘Glow with the Flow’, she is wearing a green colour attire which suits her perfectly.

Have a look at the image:

In yet another picture, Meera Jasmine is wearing a brown colour dress which is heavily crafted with flowers and she captioned the picture as, “Like the wild power, be unassuming gentle and free’’

Meera Jasmine, in her recently uploaded picture, is wearing a colourful scarf with a pretty black dress with a plunging neckline. She has captioned the picture, “Seven days. Seven moods. Seven shades.”

Meera Jasmine is one of the most versatile actresses in the South film industry. Meera emerged as a leading actress in the 2000s with her debut movie Run. The audience admired her role. She played Priya in the film.

Meera Jasmine likes to recall her journey of becoming an actress. While being a first-year student, Meera’s life changed when director Lohitha Das noticed her and asked her to star in one of his films.

Meera has given many hit films such as Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam (2003), Kasthuriman (2003), and Gramophone (2003). She has also received the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam, where she was seen in the role of a Muslim girl, who is a victim of child marriage. She was also honoured with the State Best Actress award for her role in Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam and Kasthuriman.Meera Jasmine, Padam Onnu Oru Vilapam , Kasthuriman and Gramaphone, Regional cinema

