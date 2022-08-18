Meera Krishna Entices Viewers With her Scintillating Dance Moves

Television actress Meera Krishna, who has worked in several noteworthy serials like Thamizhum Saraswathiyum, Vandhaal Sridevi, Arundhathi, and Akashadoothu to list a few, is a household name in the Malayalam and Tamil industry.

She emerged as the winner at the Kerala School Kalolsavam event which paved her way into the film industry. Apart from acting, Meera is an established dancer as well.

In her latest Instagram post, Meera has caught the attention of fans by dropping a dance video where she is seen grooving to the song Ra Ra Reddy I am Ready. The video has gone immensely viral, with viewers praising Meera’s enthusiasm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meera Krishna💫 (@meerakrishnaofficial)



The video opens with the Malayalam actress, dressed in an olive green kurta and straight pants twirling matching steps to the peppy Ra Ra Reddy I am Ready soundtrack from the Telegu film Macherla Niyojakavargam.

“Coz it’s trending” captioned Meera.

Her energetic dance steps and on-fleek expressions in the peppy song managed to keep the audience hooked. Her winning smile was a bonus.

Fans have lauded the actress’ energy in the short video clip in the comment section. “Omgg… What an Energy… One of the best of yours… Loved it,” wrote one user. “Awesome… Love those steps,” remarked another.

Earlier, Meera also shared a couple of dance videos with South Indian actress Dharshna Sripal on Instagram. Meera has appeared in films like Prema and Rajyam, and Manjupoloru Penkutti. She is currently working in the Tamil soap opera Thamizhum Saraswathiyum.

