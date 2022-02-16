Meera Mitun Appears in Court to Obtain Copy of Charge Sheet in Casteist Remark Case

Actor Meera Mitun and her boyfriend appeared in the Chennai Sessions Court on Wednesday and obtained a copy of the charge sheet in a case filed against the former for posting derogatory comments.

The court had ordered the two to appear in person to obtain a copy of the charge sheet. The judge has now adjourned the case till May 21 and has directed Meera Mitun and her boyfriend Sam Abhishek to appear before the court on the same day.

In August last year, Meera Mitun posted a video on social media, complaining about a director, who allegedly stole her photo and used it for a movie’s first look. She also used derogatory remarks for the people of the Scheduled Caste.

Meera Mitun also accused everyone in the Scheduled Caste community of being involved in illegal activities, adding that’s why they were facing so many issues. She further said that all the directors and individuals in the Tamil film industry who belong to the scheduled cast should be fired.

Following this, Mira Mitun was arrested by the Crime Branch in August last year in Kerala. The actor created a ruckus during her arrest. A video of her screaming and shouting that cops were trying to harass her also surfaced on social media. The cops in the video were asking her to give them her phone.

She also threatened that if the cops touched her, she would kill herself. In the video, Meera appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Police booked her under sections 505(1)(b), 505 (2), 153 and 153A(1)(a) of IPC along with numerous other sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

