Meet 19-Year-Old Ujjwal Kulkarni: The Man Behind KGF: Chapter 2’s Edits

If you are a cinephile and have not been living under a rock, you cannot have missed the sheer KGF-mania that has been sweeping across the country right now. Released two days back, the second instalment of the KGF series, KGF Chapter 2, has been breaking box office records and has received a thunderous response from the audience. Every little detail and trivia surrounding the Prashanth Neel directorial and Yash starrer is of interest to the general public now. Did you know that the editor of KGF Chapter 2 is merely 19? Yes, Ujjwal Kulkarni is a teenager. And, he has never ever edited a feature-length film before this. He was entrusted with this giant project.

Prashant Neel had entrusted the responsibility of editing this mega-budget film to a 19-year-old novice editor after being impressed by his previous work of editing short films and fan-made movies on YouTube. Grabbing such a huge break after such trivial projects and that too at such a tender age is indeed praiseworthy. After Prashanth shot the entire film, Ujjwal reportedly made a trailer out of the fully shot film and showed it to Prashanth. Prashanth was so impressed by the trailer that he decided to let him edit the entire film as well.

After the film’s release, a lot of praise was directed to the technicality as well which includes editing. And, now that it has been revealed that the editor is 19-year old, people have been left amazed.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the company Hombale Films. In addition to Yash, the action drama also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj.

