Meet Akshay Kumar’s Four Sisters From The Film Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar is coming up with a family drama on August 11. The Aanand L Rai directorial will star Akshay in the role of a doting elder brother, who wants his four sisters to get married into decent families.

Now, as the upcoming movie is grabbing a lot of attention, let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s onscreen sisters, who have become the talk of the town.

In this film, the role of Akshay’s four sisters has been played by Sadia Khatib, Smriti Shrikant, Deepika Khanna, and Sahajmeen Kaur. Know about the four ladies in their own words:

Saadia Khatib, who made her debut with the 2020 film Shikara, will be seen playing the role of her eldest sister of Akshay in this film. The 25-year-old is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Saadia, who is also an engineer, says, “People don’t know much about me as I can sing, I can dance, I can paint, I am a very good cook and I can ride horses as well.”

Smriti Srikkanth- ‘Cherry Bomb’ YouTube channel fame Smriti Srikkanth plays the role of one of the 4 sisters in the film. Smriti, who hails from Delhi, says, “I am a freestyle dancer. Apart from this, I am a good singer, not a professional but I am fine. And I recently started doing gymnastics so that I can do some basics like back walkovers and kick-ups.”

Deepika Khanna, who has featured in several web series and TV shows since her debut in 2018, says, “I love to paint. Not professionally, but I love painting when I want to relax or when I am depressed.” Deepika has appeared in many TV serials like Patiala Babes, Who’s Your Daddy, Yeh Crazy Dil, etc.

Sahajmeen Kaur is making her debut with Raksha Bandhan. Speaking about herself, the actress said, “You play any song and I can step the hook of it. I can even guess the tune of the song in the first 30 seconds and I can sing it well. And my most secret hidden talent is that I can do mimicry and poetry too.” The youngest Sahajmin Kaur has been doing theatre in Delhi and she is also very fond of playing the guitar.

