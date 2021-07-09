Meet Amitabh Bachchan's New Companion Who Is 'Cozy' and 'Comfortable' in His Arms

Amitabh Bachchan has found a new companion in a cute little puppy. The actor took to his Instagram accountto introduce his companion to fans and followers. He shared a few pictures from the sets of his upcoming film where he is seen cuddling with the pup. Big B was looking all dashing in his yellow hoodie and black pants. Sharing the adorable picture, Bachchan wrote, “My new companion on set… cozy and comfortable in my arms… wanted so much to bring her home… but…"

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan referred to a golden retriever as his co-star in a movie for which he is currently shooting in Mumbai. The photo shows the veteran actor in a red jacket thrown over a kurta and a pair of trousers. He is seen pulling the retriever’s furry long ears while the dog obediently sits. The caption to the photo read, “My co-star… Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan zaroor khade ho jatey hain (No matter what the talk is, their ears always prick up).”

Meanwhile, the veteran star recently said that the entire crew of his upcoming film GoodBye has been vaccinated and extreme precautions are being taken by the team. “My own entire shooting unit, that shall be starting work on my film GoodBye in a few, have all been vaccinated by the production, and extreme precautions are in place to maintain precaution…

“Every set room is sanitised after every short break and they (crew) are tested before they can enter the studio… And every other day random tests are done; the infected blocked and sent home or to hospital, immediately," he said.

The Vikas Bahl-directed film Goodbye, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, went on floors on April 2 but had to stop production in April due to the second wave of the pandemic.

