English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, The Leading Ladies of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2
Directed by Punit D Malhotra, the film is slated to release on November 23, 2018.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Karan Johar
Karan Johar got everyone excited when he announced the sequel to his much-loved film Student of The Year. SOTY marked the debut of three of Bollywood's three talented actors- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The three went on to create a specific niche for themselves owing to the kind of roles they chose after their debut.
This time, KJo's Dharma Productions announced Tiger Shroff to be the male protagonist of the film. "Leading the brat pack with his effortless style is @tigerjackieshroff! First admission into Saint Teresa's Class of 2018!"
He then went on to introduce Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey, the leading ladies of the film.
"We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it - @tarasutaria__ ! #SOTY2," read the description.
"And finally! Presenting ANANYA - joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial," read another tweet.
Directed by Punit D Malhotra, the film is slated to release on November 23, 2018.
Also Watch
This time, KJo's Dharma Productions announced Tiger Shroff to be the male protagonist of the film. "Leading the brat pack with his effortless style is @tigerjackieshroff! First admission into Saint Teresa's Class of 2018!"
He then went on to introduce Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey, the leading ladies of the film.
"We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it - @tarasutaria__ ! #SOTY2," read the description.
.@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes... TARA! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/7Oc5bAdnJ0— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
"And finally! Presenting ANANYA - joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial," read another tweet.
And finally! Presenting ANANYA - joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/GdPvv1wM3h— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
Directed by Punit D Malhotra, the film is slated to release on November 23, 2018.
Also Watch
-
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
- Champions League: Guardiola Sent Off as Manchester City Crumble Against Liverpool
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy