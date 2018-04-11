Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, The Leading Ladies of Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2

Karan Johar got everyone excited when he announced the sequel to his much-loved film Student of The Year. SOTY marked the debut of three of Bollywood's three talented actors- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The three went on to create a specific niche for themselves owing to the kind of roles they chose after their debut.This time, KJo's Dharma Productions announced Tiger Shroff to be the male protagonist of the film. "Leading the brat pack with his effortless style is @tigerjackieshroff! First admission into Saint Teresa's Class of 2018!"He then went on to introduce Tara Sutaria and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey, the leading ladies of the film."We are proud to present the new admission to the class of 2018, the girl who is in it to win it - @tarasutaria__ ! #SOTY2," read the description."And finally! Presenting ANANYA - joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial," read another tweet.Directed by Punit D Malhotra, the film is slated to release on November 23, 2018.