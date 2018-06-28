GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anupam Kher Presents Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer and also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
Image: Aahana Kumra's Instagram account
Actor Anupam Kher, who has been making headlines for essaying the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, took to his official Twitter account to present actors Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi in the film.

Sharing the photo, Kher tweeted, “Introducing @arjun__mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi.




In the photograph which Kher shared, he can be seen having a serious conversation with Aahana while Arjun looks on.

Kher had recently shared the first look of Divya Seth Shah as Gursharan Kaur, and Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film.








The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh and directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. It also features Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.

