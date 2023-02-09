Actress Ashika Ranganath’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of exceptional. The diva has only 15 films to her acting credit but she has managed to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers with her acting prowess. Apart from acting, her looks make her fans darling. Her followers always wish to know more about this actress who has gradually carved a place in the topmost bracket of actresses in the South film industry. Keep reading to know more about the Madhagaja actress.

Ashika Ranganath was born on August 5, 1996, in Hassan, Karnataka to N. Ranganath and Sudha Ranganath. Ashika’s introduction to cinema was through her sister Anusha Ranganath, an Indian actress and model. As stated in the reports, she did her schooling at Bishop Sargant School, Tumkur, and opted for Jyoti Nivas College, Bangalore for her further studies. This college served as an important part of Ashika’s entry into showbiz.

The diva auditioned for a Clean and Clear Fresh Face Bangalore contest organised in the college and emerged as the runner-up. Luck smiled upon Ashika, who also bagged her first project opposite Dilip Prakash in the film Crazy Boy directed by Mahesh Babu (not to be confused with actor Mahesh Babu).

Crazy Boy, a romantic comedy, narrates the story of Arjun (Dilip Prakash) an orphan, who grows up to be a fearless young man. At college, he meets and falls in love with Nandini (Ashika Ranganath), a woman from a wealthy family, much to her brother’s (P Ravi Shankar) disapproval. Will Arjun and Nandini be able to stay together despite all odds? This question forms the core theme of this film. The film thrived on its box office run and Ashika was nominated for the South Indian International Movie Awards under the best actress category.

After this successful stint with her debut project, there was no turning back for the talented diva who cemented her position in the entertainment industry by showcasing acting credentials in films like Raambo 2 and Madhagaja. Fans also appreciate the fact that with time, Ashika has matured in her way of choosing quality scripts. She had talked about it in an interview with the Times of India.

