Meet Bhoomika Ramesh, Who Plays Lakshmi in Popular Kannada Soap Bhagyalakshmi

Kannada serial Bhagyalakshmi is quite popular among households in Karnataka. The story narrates the tale of two sisters, Bhagya and Lakshmi and the elder sister Bhagya’s quest to get her sister married into a good household. Depicting a beautiful bond between two sisters while also showing the turbulent married life of the elder sister, BhagyaLakshmi has garnered a sizable fan following. Do you know that the actress playing Lakshmi, the younger sister in the serial, is just 19 years old? Her name is Bhoomika Ramesh and she was born in 2003. Bhagyalakshmi is the first time she is getting to show off her acting chops.

Bhoomika is not new to facing the camera though. She had earlier appeared in reality shows and also has an album to her credit. She participated in the show Dancing Star Juniors in 2016 which was aired on Colors Kannada. However, she walked out of the show for personal reasons. She had earlier also participated in Zee Telugu dance show in 2012.

In 2021, she made her first album song Onamoru pon ninavai. Bhoomika is still a student and is pursuing her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) at present. She is now juggling her academics and acting careers simultaneously as she does not want to compromise with her studies. Bhoomika is also a trained classical dancer and has been practising Bharatanatyam for many years. She also aspires to achieve something in her career through dance. In 2022, Bhoomika got her first starring role as Lakshmi in Bhagyalakshmi.

