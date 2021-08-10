Meet Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik’s Lookalike, A British Actress

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik would be surprised to know that she has a British doppelganger. Hatty Jones from London, England has been making headlines for her uncanny looks resembling her Indian counterpart. Incidentally, Jones is also an actress and had risen to fame as a child artist when she starred in 1998 film Madeline. Jones is now experiencing an unexpected following in India where people are comparing her looks with Rubina.

If not for her blonde hair, Jones can easily be mistaken for Rubina, and the British actress’ Instagram pictures are proof of that.

According to IMDb, Jones was born in 1988, and broke out with the success of Madeline. The actress, however, could not capitalise the success of the movie and later featured in just a handful of projects. She was part of TV comedy movie Wannabes (2014) before her roles in shows like Doctors (2013) and Holby City (2012).

Jones’ quiet career, according to her, was a conscious decision as she wanted to focus on other things in her life.

“Despite loving the experience, at that age I wasn’t keen to continue working. I did go for some auditions, but never really wanted any of the jobs. I wanted to be in London to hang out with my friends,” she told Forbes in 2018.

One interesting fact about her is that she was very close to playing the role of Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter movies. According to IMDb, she was in the final two with Emma Watson but the makers deemed her “too old” for the role.

Rubina, on the other hand, recently featured in a music video titled ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She first became a household name with the success of TV show Choti Bahu in 2008. The Zee TV show returned for another season in 2011.

