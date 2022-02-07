Meet Bigg Boss Telugu OTT participants: Mumaith Khan to Hamida

Within weeks of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale, the makers of the show have announced plans to bring back the reality show with the launch of a digital version, titled Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. After successfully entertaining the small screen viewers for over five seasons now, the show is set to foray into OTT as well.

The first-ever OTT version announced in December 2021 will premiere on February 27 (Monday).

Reportedly, the makers have approached many former contestants for the digital version. The show will have sixteen contestants in total and will continue for eight weeks. It is being said that after the first couple of weeks, there are chances of wildcard entries in the show.

Here’s a sneak peek into the list of probable participants of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Mumaith Khan: She is a contestant from the debut season of Bigg Boss Telugu hosted by Jr NTR in 2017. She was one of the most controversial contestants, known for often picking up fights with co-contestants. Adarsh Balakrishna: Bigg Boss Telugu season one runner-up Adarsh Balakrishna had a good image among the masses. Ariyana Glory: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 fame Ariyana Glory will be seen as a contestant in the upcoming OTT version. Akhil Sarthak: Actor Akhil has made a name for himself with season 4 of the show. Ashu Reddy: Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ashu Reddy is gearing up to participate in the digital version. Roll Rida: Rapper Roll gained popularity in Bigg Boss Season 2. He is also returning to the show. Hamida: She is the only female contestant from the recently concluded season 5 of the show to take part in the OTT version. Tanish: Actor Tanish earned the moniker of Arjun Reddy in Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Shravanthi: With a good fan following on Tik-Tok, Instagram and YouTube, the popular content creator will soon be seen in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Dhanraj: The formidable comedian who participated in the first season is going to enter the house again after five seasons. Nikhil: The popular YouTuber will also be seen in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Shiva: The popular television anchor, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, will now be entering the digital space of the show. Vandhana: Popular YouTuber Warangal Vandhana has been approached by makers to enter the show as a contestant. Mitraaw Sharma: The model turned actor soon became a producer. She is also expected to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. RJ Chaitu: The popular RJ, who works with Red FM, will also be seen in the upcoming OTT version.

