English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Akasa To Go Talent-Hunting On New Reality Show

Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Akasa To Go Talent-Hunting On New Reality Show

The artists will be holding the judging panel for the upcoming show titled MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
Share this:

Music artistes Meet Bros, Amit Mishra and Akasa are coming together to hunt for India's next singing sensation on the show, MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar.

The upcoming show will give a chance to two winners to feature in a music video along with Meet Bros, Amit and Akasa.

"Working with new talent has always been enriching, and 'MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar' gives us a perfect opportunity to mentor a bunch of young singers. We are delighted to embark on this journey and be a part of this unique format. Looking forward to a stellar experience," Meet Bros said.

Singer Amit Mishra added that the show opens up opportunities for passionate singers to pump up their love for music without any limitation or prerequisites. " 'Desi Kalakaar' is just about the love for singing and doing so superbly well. I'm really excited to be a part of this platform that reaches out to host of enthusiastic artists at once along with a lot of interesting elements which I'm sure will be entertaining," he pointed out.

Meet Bros, Amit and Akasa will mentor budding singers. There will be tutorial videos by the mentors, intended to guide the budding musicians on how to make good music videos and record proper quality audio on phones.

Singer Akasa feels that more than a reality show, MTV Beats Ke Desi Kalakaar has the potential to take the audience through the power of talent and ability.

Few shortlisted videos of the contestants will also get a chance to be featured on the channel MTV Beats.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story