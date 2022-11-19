Meet Cute Trailer Out, Heartwarming Anthology to Stream on November 25

Anthology was not among the most explored genres in Indian cinema until a decade ago. A new anthology film from the Telugu industry will soon start streaming on OTT and its trailer has been unveiled. Titled, Meet Cute, the movie is being presented by Natural Star Nani. The movie has been written and directed by his sister Deepthi Ganta.

The trailer is a heartwarming one, with splendid visuals, supported by a captivating background score. A voice-over by Nani himself introduces us to the significance of the title Meet Cute. Accidental encounters between strangers might result in cute situations and conversations that become lifelong memories, the voiceover says. There are then snippets of several touching urban love stories and a few heart-to-heart exchanges. All of these tales share the same message that we should only fight for causes we care about and with those we love.

5 Meet-ups, 5 Cute Moments, 5 Stories and 1 lovely feeling.Nani Presents, "Meet Cute" a Telugu anthology directed by Deepthi Ganta is streaming from Nov 25th on Sony LIV. #MeetCute #SonyLIVInternational #MeetCuteStoriesOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/V34VPmo9EC— Sony LIV International (@SonyLIVIntl) November 18, 2022

Every story in the anthology seems to have been written keeping the youth and contemporary dynamics of our day-to-day relationships in mind and the stories will clearly connect with the audiences. The emotions are real and spot on. Meet Cute has an ensemble cast who appear in different stories.

The cast includes Satyaraj, Rohini Molleti, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja. cinematography for the anthology has been performed by Vasanth Kumar, and Garry BH has headed the editing department. While Avinash Kolla is on board as the production designer, Vijay Bulganin has scored the music for Meet Cute.

Meet Cute starts streaming on Sony Liv on November 25 and marks Nani’s OTT debut.

