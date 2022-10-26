Meet Dr Samit Sen, The First KBC Contestant From Andaman and Nicobar in 22 Years

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been on-air for 22 years and has seen contestants from across the country. Interestingly, it had never had a participant from Andaman and Nicobar Islands until Dr Samit Sen took the hot seat.

In the promo video shared by Sony TV on social media platforms, Bib B informs the audience that Dr Sen was the first participant from Andaman and Nicobar Island in the 22 years of the show.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked how Dr Sen felt about being the first contestant from the islands, Sumit replied, “This is a proud moment because there is no household in Andaman and Nicobar where this show is not watched.”

After a few frames, Sumit also mentioned that since childhood he had heard that the actor visited his native place once a long time ago. The Goodbye actor confirmed and said that he had visited the place.

Samit also added that he still can’t believe that he is sitting in front of Big B. “It’s like sitting in outer space where a bright star is sitting in front of me,” he said. The Jhund actor appreciated his words.

The caption of the Instagram Reel read: “Dr Samit Sen ji, aap sirf Andaman and Nicobar Islands ki shaan hi nahin, par unki prerna aur abhimaan bhi hain!”

Samit is pursuing his master’s degree in microbiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College in New Delhi. This episode is part of KBC 14’s Diwali special week. The episode has been aired on Tuesday.

During the episode, the duo talked about Sentinel Island and also mentioned how in 1943, freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the first flag for India declaring the islands as free. Notably, it is the first Indian Territory to be free from British Colonial rule.

