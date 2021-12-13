Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, Third Miss Universe Winner From India, Who was Born the Year Lara Dutta Won the Crown

Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by bringing home the Miss Universe crown for the third time, 21 years after the last win by Lara Dutta. Sushmita Sen was the first Miss Universe winner from India in 1994, followed by Lara in 2000. Harnaaz is an alumna of Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Government College Sector 11 and also a Punjabi film actress. Coincidentally, Harnaaz was born the year Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe, in 2000. She is 21 years old now.

The model-actress was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. Harnaaz started her beauty pageant journey with Times Fresh Face back in 2017. The 21-year-old diva is currently pursuing her Masters degree in Public Administration. Her mother is a gynaecologist.

Harnaaz holds multiple pageant titles like Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She has also starred in Punjabi films like ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’, which will release in 2022.

Before the Miss Universe pageant, the 21-year-old model was quoted as saying, “For me, talent is vital when it comes to competing in a pageant. Makeup only enhances your beauty. What’s most important is your passion."

The Bollywood aspirant has kept her word and made India proud. Sandhu said, “One must keep growing through life as we all learn something every day. To believe in yourself is the key to success. I represented myself as the best version of myself."

Sandhu believes that pageants are a platform where women come forward to celebrate sisterhood and womanhood and people across the world celebrate their beauty queens and their successes with great pride. “According to me, it’s all about being true to the self and people around you will definitely look at that spark in you," she stated.

According to ETimes, During an interaction at Times Fresh Face 2021, Harnaaz spoke about her preparation for representing India for the Miss Universe Crown. “I believe I am the only candidate who got the shortest time to prepare, but the team has been putting in a lot of effort to bring the best version out of India. And I am getting a lot of training, be it in terms of communication or putting myself out there confidently. I promise to each one of you that you will enjoy the process – all these efforts will not go in vain."

(With IANS inputs)

