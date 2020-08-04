Meet Michele Morrone, the Star of Netflix Film '365 Days'

Michele Morrone became an overnight sensation after his film '365 Days' hit Netflix. We caught up with the Italian actor about his fascination with the Indian culture and Bollywood.

"India has an amazing culture like there's elephants and colors and flowers. Since I have started getting requests from Bollywood, I am so curious to go to India, but I think I should go with at least 10 bodyguards,” said Morrone with a smile.

When asked if he has seen any Bollywood films, he said, "Not yet but I am curious to start."

The film has brought many changes for Morrone.

"In the beginning, I was going to expect this because the movie came out only in Poland in the cinema, in the UK, and in Ireland. So the people watched the movie and they liked it a lot, but once Netflix decided to buy the rights, and put it on the platform, the story changed. Like I woke up in the morning and I could not even walk on the streets," he said.

Morrone confirmed the sequel to '365 Days', but he is not sure when the filming will start. "For sure, we are going to make a sequel, a hundred percent. But I don't know when I'm going to start shooting because of the coronavirus problem.”

The actor has recently released his debut album titled 'Dark Room', and is working on his second album.