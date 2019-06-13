Meet Mishaal Kripalani, The Guy Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira is Dating

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has become the talk of the town as she revealed dating Mishaal Kriplani. While the rumours of the two dating have been doing the rounds on social media for a long time, Ira has finally put a tick on them by confirming the news in her Instagram story. When she was asked about her relationship during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Ira replied with a picture in which she can be seen hugging Mishaal and tagged him in the story.

While there have been several cute pictures of Mishaal and Ira on their respective Instagram accounts, not much is known about Mishaal. On the other hand, Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta.

Mishaal is a singer, musician and composer and also has a Youtube channel with the name ‘Mish’. He uploaded the first video ‘With Strangers’ in July 2016, while his second video ‘Mish Pills’ was uploaded in January 2019.

Born on October 16, Mishaal is a student at New York University at Steinhardt, and lives in New York. From his Instagram posts, Mishaal looks like a shopaholic. Sharing a picture with a lot of shopping bags, Mishaal wrote, “Shop till you drop... or at least till you have to sit down cause your feet hurt.”

As a New Year gift, Mishaal gifted Ira a pink teddy bear which was bigger in size than her. Taking the pictures to Instagram, Ira wrote, “ALWAYS WANTED A TEDDY BIGGER THAN ME!!Thanks for the best Christmas/New Year gift ever.”