Meet Radhe Villain Mr Bhutan Sangay Tsheltrim, Shweta Tiwari Drops Another Pic Flaunting Abs

Ex-military, ace body builder, Mr Bhutan, real-estate businessman and now a Bollywood actor. Sangay Tsheltrim has added another feather to his hat with the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As Lota, he can be seen upping the ante for evil’s sake alongside Rana (Randeep Hooda) and Girgit (Gautam Gulati).

Celebrities taking part in Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi have been sharing several pictures and videos from the sets on their social media pages. On Saturday, television actress Shweta Tiwari too shared a photo of herself, flaunting her well-toned abs in a high-neck, horizontally striped crop top.

Mother of four, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently shared her experience of being called ‘nani’ at just 46. Talking to MissMalini.com, the Andaz Apna Apnastar said that she had adopted two daughters in 1995 when she herself was just 21, and revealed that the eldest of the two was already 11 years old during the time.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently shooting in Cape Town for the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11" says that it was tough leaving her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, at home. The actress says this is the first time since they got married in July 2016 that they will be apart for so long.

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, The Kapil Sharma Show and Jamai Raja, has revealed that she is currently unemployed. In a social media post, Sumona also detailed her battle with endometriosis since 2011. She revealed that she has been in stage 4 for many years now.

