Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have begun filming their latest project Made in China. The film, being shot in Ahmedabad, revolves around the story of a struggling but ambitious businessman who tastes success in an unexpected way. The first look of Rajkummar and Mouni from the film was released on Monday.Sharing their look from the film, Rajkummar wrote on Twitter: "Meet Raghu & Rukmini.This Independence Day be independent!🇮🇳#MadeInChina on 15th August, 2019!Mark your calendars!#DineshVijan @PVijan @Roymouni @bomanirani @MusaleMikhil @MaddockFilms @sharadakarki."In the poster, both of them have a very innocent appeal. While Rajkummar is sporting a white striped shirt, Mouni can be seen dressed in a neon green saree which she teams with a mangalsutra and gold earrings. She looks every inch an Indian beauty.While Rajkummar plays a struggling businessman in the film, Mouni plays his wife. Mikhil Musale marks his directorial debut with Made in China.The film also stars Boman Irani and will hit the screens on Independence Day next year. It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.Talking about casting Mouni in the film, Vijan had previously told HT, “We wanted someone who’d connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it.”