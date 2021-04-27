Meet Riz Ahmed's Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza Who Shared Heartwarming Moment With Him at Oscars

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza made netizens feel a lot more single on Monday as the couple made their first public appearance on the Oscars red carpet. The 38-year-old British actor was nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal.

The heartwarming moment that has captivated the attention of netizens is the one where Riz asked the paparazzi to hold on for a second as he stepped in to fix his wife’s hair. The video of this heart melting moment has been doing the rounds on Twitter as netizens write in hyperboles their desire to find a partner like Riz.

I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR— Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021

Much has been talked about Riz and his Hollywood journey as the actor who speaks on representation of people of colour, and islamophobia. Meandering all those hurdles, Riz, along with Steven Yeun, became the first actor of Asian descent to win an Oscar nomination this year.

So let’s talk about Fatima and her story.

Born into a family of Indian descent in California, United States, Fatima’s father is from Hyderabad while her mother, who is also of Indian descent, is from Birmingham, England. The 30-year-old is a writer, who has written a New York Times Bestselling novel called A Place For Us. The novel was published in 2018 under Sex and The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s The New Imprint, SJP for Hogarth. Fatima’s novel was the first one to be published under the banner.

In an interview to Guardian in 2018, Fatima had revealed that she had earlier decided to become a doctor. However, the writer said that she was ‘miserable’ in her pre-med courses, so she switched to creative writing.Fatima is also a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and a recipient of the Michener-Copernicus Fellowship.

Fatima and Riz happen to have a very modern-day meet cute story. In an interview to Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, Riz revealed that he was preparing for his role in Sound of Metal in New York when he first met Fatima. The two happened to have been at the same cafe and were searching for the plug point to charge their laptops when they bumped into each other. One thing led to another and the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in the backyard amidst pandemic.

